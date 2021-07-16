KENANSVILLE, N.C. – A section of N.C. 50 will be closed in both directions to perform maintenance.
Beginning at 8 a.m. July 19, N.C. 50 will be closed in both directions between N.C. 24 Bypass and N.C. 41 in Chinquapin. Work is expected to last through the end of July. During the closure, crews will replace nine failing pipelines in multiple locations prior to resurfacing the highway.
Drivers needing to access either side of N.C. 50 will be detoured onto N.C. 24 Bypass, N.C. 24 and N.C. 41.
Motorists should allow for extra time to navigate the detour and slow down for maintenance crews in the area.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Duplin County road to close July 19 for maintenance
