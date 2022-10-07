PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline pipe and replace it with a larger culvert.

The upgrade will improve water flow and will be able to handle more, too. Drivers should use N.C. 111 or N.C. 11 as a detour. The department encourages drivers to give themselves extra time for a potentially longer commute and use caution near the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.