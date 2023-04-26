MANTEO – Work to inspect electric lines attached to the Virginia Dare Bridge will require a lane closure on the right westbound lane of the bridge during daytime hours next week.



The four-lane bridge on the U.S. 64 Bypass between Manteo and Manns Harbor will remain open to traffic. However, drivers should be aware of the lane closure marked by signs and barrels, and reduce speeds when approaching and passing though the work area.



Tideland Electric expects to complete its inspection work by the afternoon of May 5.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.