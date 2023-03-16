EMERALD ISLE – Drivers should expect more lane closures on the Emerald Isle Bridge through the end of this month.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is nearing completion on a preservation project to extend the service life of the two-lane bridge on the Crystal Coast.

The contractor may opt to work day or night any day of the week or weekend, with the following exceptions when there can be no lane closures on the bridge: Between 6-9 a.m. and from 3-6 p.m. weekdays.

The contractor is aiming to complete the portion of the project requiring lane closures by March 31, weather permitting.

While a lane may not always be closed during the permitted times, drivers should anticipate this pattern and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal. NCDOT urges drivers to also use caution and remain alert around the bridge.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.