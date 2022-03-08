HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Police Department has issued a traffic notice that will take place Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday between 10:45 am and noon, traffic will be delayed on N.C. Hwy 101 and the Cherry Point Main Gate. A Harrier jet will be moved and placed back at the main gate for display. The plane will come out of the Cunningham Gate, and will be moved down N.C. Hwy 101 to the Main Gate.

Officials said you can expect traffic delays during this time around the Cherry Point Main Gate. You’re encouraged to take a different route while the plane is being moved.