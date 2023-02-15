GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville and Winterville connectivity is about to be a lot better.

The NC Department of Transportation will be widening Old Tar Road and Evans Street and turning them into multi-lane roads. The project will start at the intersection of Old Tar Road and Cooper Street in Winterville and will end at the intersection of Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard in Greenville.

“A project like this is needed because Evans Street and Old Tar Road is a heavily-traveled road, and we need to increase the capacity to help with the congestion that is along the road,” said NCDOT Project Engineer Casey Whitley.

NCDOT officials said the project will cost over $100 million. Construction is set to begin in 2025.