GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is directing traffic as Greenville Utilities repair wires in the area of Charles Boulevard and 13th Street.

The intersection of Charles Boulevard and 13th Street are currently shut down.

GPD says drivers should use an alternate route.

GPD is providing traffic control for @GUC_Info as they repair some wires in the area of Charles and 13th. Charles has been temporarily shut down at this intersection. Please use alternate route. — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) December 17, 2020

Stay with WNCT for more updates.