SNOW HILL, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will install an all-way stop at a Greene County intersection to improve safety.

The all-way stop will be installed at the intersection of N.C. 91 and Middle School Road. Drivers on N.C. 91 currently do not stop. NCDOT crews will begin work at the intersection on Wednesday morning, weather permitting. Drivers should slow down and watch for crews and equipment if traveling through this area.

Converting intersections into all-way stops have shown to reduce total crashes by 68%. Drivers encountering all-way stops should follow these rules: