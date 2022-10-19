SNOW HILL, N.C. – A bridge on Stocks McLawhorn Road east of Snow Hill is scheduled to close Monday morning for drainage improvements.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will replace the 55-year-old bridge over Polecat Creek with an aluminum culvert. The contractor anticipates completing the project and reopening the road by mid-December.

The signed detour will be Ormondsville, Brick Kitchen and Fire Station roads. Drivers should be cautious near the closure and anticipate a longer commute using the detour.