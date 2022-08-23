WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Thursday for the widening of 10.6 miles of U.S. Hwy. 17 in Beaufort and Martin counties.

The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at 8140 U.S. Hwy. 17 in Williamston. Work on the project has already begun to widen the highway from just north of N.C. Hwy. 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston. It’s part of a $86 million project that is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2026.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials said the widening project is part of a series of improvements being made to U.S. 17, which is critical to economic development in northeastern North Carolina. The highway is vital to tourism and economic development in eastern North Carolina. It also speeds the delivery of agricultural products to local markets and the Port of Virginia in Norfolk and serves the logistical needs of the military.