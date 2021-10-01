Harkers Island bridge work to ramp up this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- On Wednesday night, at the North Carolina Jail Administrators’ Association Conference held in Greensboro, Jason Jackson, the Programs Director for the Pitt County Detention Center, was presented the Jail Innovations of the Year Award.

As described by the association, “This award recognizes a detention professional in any position who has created a new innovative process, a new program or a new procedure that has contributed to the improvement of the facility’s operation, security, safety or custody of inmates.”