Harkers Island bridge work to ramp up this weekend

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. – The pace for replacing the two bridges to and from Harkers Island is ramping up with night work starting Sunday.
Contract crews will conduct night work between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. six days a week – Sunday through Friday – with crews finishing the following mornings.
Daytime work is already underway and occurring every day, except Sundays.
The reason for the accelerated work schedule is the contractor needs to get as much work done in the water as possible, due to a moratorium, which prohibits them from performing any in-water work from April through October.
As such, the contractor will move materials and build a temporary work bridge that can then be used to move materials to the new bridge under construction.
Traffic on the existing bridges will remain open during construction, but drivers will continue to encounter periodic, but short, lane closures.
