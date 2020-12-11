Hertford S-Bridge to close Saturday for new bridge concrete placement

HERTFORD, N.C. (WNCT) – Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing the Hertford “S-Bridge” on U.S. 17 Business between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, December 12.

The closure is needed for the new bridge to be under construction. This is part of a $57 million project to upgrade and improve U.S. 17 Business/N.C. 37 between Hertford and Winfall in northern Perquimans County.

The project also includes improving the causeway north of the bridge, which has been damaged by settling of the ground underneath it.

Portable message boards will be placed on U.S. 17 in both directions advising motorists of Saturday’s closure. In the town of Hertford, a barricade will be placed in the travel lane at Grubb Street and barriers will be placed on the approach to the bridge.

In Winfall, barricades will be placed at the intersection of Winfall Boulevard and Creek Drive. Drivers should plan ahead and use caution around the work zone.

