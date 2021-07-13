Historic Hertford ‘S-Bridge’ Swing span removed

The swing span of the 93-year-old Hertford S-Bridge is removed by NCDOt contractors on Monday.

HERTFORD – The picturesque but weakening swing span of the historic Hertford ‘S-Bridge’ was removed Monday from the spot on the Perquimans River where it welcomed both vehicle and maritime traffic since 1928.

Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation carefully loaded the truss onto two barges which will temporarily house it near Missing Mill Park, awaiting the results of local preservation efforts to put the structure on permanent display.

The removal is part of a $57 million project to replace the aging Hertford S-Bridge, which connected the towns of Hertford and Winfall along with U.S. 17 Business. The new bridge, which will also replace the causeway that was settling unevenly, is expected to open to traffic by April 30, 2022.

