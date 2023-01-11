KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South in Duplin County is open again after officials closed it due to hazardous conditions Tuesday, and drivers are being asked to use caution and “avoid the area if at all possible” over the next few days due to lingering smoke.

The affected portion of the highway is between Magnolia and Rose Hill, from Sheffield Road in Magnolia to Brooks Quinn Road in Rose Hill. Heavy smoke from a nearby prescribed fire caused hazardous driving conditions in that area starting early Tuesday morning. Those conditions led to “several motor vehicle accidents,” officials said.

In a Wednesday morning news release, officials said strong winds Tuesday night and Wednesday morning helped disperse the smoke, leading to “greatly improved” travel conditions and visibility. Officials decided to reopen the highway after determining that there was “no danger or threat to hinder morning travel.”

“There is potential for smoke to linger in the area over the next several days, and those traveling Hwy. 117 South are urged to use caution and avoid the area if at all possible,” the Wednesday morning media release reads. “Officials will be continuously monitoring travel conditions and visibility over the coming days to ensure the public remains safe and conditions do not worsen.”

The smoke originated from a prescribed fire on private property that was started over the weekend and continues to burn. Crews are working to “mitigate the issues” stemming from the fire, according to the release, and no structures are threatened.