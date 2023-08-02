JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Safety and drainage improvements to a Jacksonville intersection are scheduled to begin later this week.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, crews plan to close all lanes of Cow Horn Road at the intersection with Gum Branch Road. During construction, safety will be improved as crews realign Cow Horn Road, add turn lanes and a traffic signal at the intersection. New drainage will also be installed in the area. Work is expected to last through the morning of Aug. 21.

While the road is closed, drivers will be detoured onto Francktown Road, East Hargett Street and North Wilmington Street.

Drivers are encouraged to take the detour into account when planning their commute and use caution around the construction site.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.