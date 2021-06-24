Intersection of Reade Circle, Evans Street to close for pavement artwork installation

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Installation of public artwork will close an intersection near the Uptown district of Greenville beginning this weekend.

Evans Street at Reade Circle is scheduled to be closed to through traffic from all directions beginning Sunday (June 27), to allow for the implementation of pavement artwork within the intersection. This closure is scheduled to last through Wednesday (June 30). These dates are weather permitting.

Detour signs will be posted to divert motorists to designed routes for the duration of the closure.