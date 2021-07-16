Intersections in two Eastern NC counties getting all-way stops

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) -- A local bookstore is opening its doors to students and their families in Beaufort County. Pamlico Books in Washington is now offering free college admissions tutoring for anyone who may need guidance.

The program is expected to help many students in and around Beaufort County gain a better understanding of the college admissions process. Deb and Tom Ryan own Pamlico Books, but they knew from the start they wanted to make this more than just a bookstore.