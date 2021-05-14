Jones County Road scheduled to close for pipe replacement

Traffic

Planned to begin Monday

by: NCDOT News

TRENTON – A local road in Jones County will close for about two weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replaces a pipe.

A portion of McDaniel Road near N.C. 58 will close in both directions at 8 a.m. on May 17. Crews will replace a failing pipe with a larger one. This project will improve water flow underneath the road and alleviate upstream flooding.

Work is scheduled to be finished by 5 p.m. on May 28.

Drivers can access either side of McDaniel Road by using N.C. 58. Motorists are also advised to use caution around the construction.

