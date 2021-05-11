JPD requesting drivers to not block traffic while trying to enter gas stations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department has received a number of complaints regarding motorists blocking roadways, lanes of traffic, and entrances leading to gasoline stations. 

Officials are asking motorists for their courtesy and patience if they encounter adverse traffic conditions due to the situation. 

“It is important to follow all traffic regulations to maintain safe conditions for all motorists”. 

“Motorists who are trying to pull into these gas stations are reminded they cannot block traffic while waiting to turn in.  We understand the confusion and uncertainty regarding this event, but we are also concerned for the safety of everyone on the roadway” said Sergeant Ashley Potter, supervisor of JPD Traffic Division.

