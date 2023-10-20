TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. – In an effort to help prevent future flooding on South Shore Drive (N.C. 50), the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin a maintenance project next week.

Beginning Oct. 23, NCDOT’s Pender County Maintenance staff will close one lane of the roadway. Work includes installing a stormwater collection system, which during a rain event will collect water into an underground chamber. The project is expected to be complete by the end of November.

NCDOT encourages drivers to be patient and slowdown in the area crews are working.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.