JACKSONVILLE – Improvements to an intersection and military base entrance in Onslow County are underway.
Beginning today, U.S. 17 (Wilmington Highway) and Douglass Road, and the Douglass Gate entrance are scheduled to have intermittent lane closures in both directions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays until the project is finished in the fall.
Improvements being made to the intersection include a new traffic signal, advanced flashers, pavement markings, widening for an additional ingress lane on Douglass Road, and replacement of the median on U.S. 17. The work is expected to improve traffic flow and safety.
Drivers should remain alert for new traffic patterns and crews working in the area during construction.
Lane closures scheduled at Onslow County intersection
Work to be done on weekdays
