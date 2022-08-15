SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. – The state Transportation Department will install an all-way stop at a Lenior County crossroads to improve safety.

The location is N.C. 903 and Davis Hardy Road. Drivers on N.C. 903 currently do not stop.

The transition is scheduled to be made Tuesday, from roughly 8 a.m. until noon, weather permitting. Drivers should slow down and watch for crews and equipment if traveling through this area.

Converting intersections into all-way stops have shown to reduce total crashes by 68%, as this NCDOT page explains. As a reminder, drivers encountering them should follow these rules: