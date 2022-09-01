LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced.

Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the bridge at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The road is scheduled to reopen with a new bridge next January.

A detour will send people onto Pauls Path Road, Brothers Road and Alphonso Walters Road. Drivers should slow down, be alert near the work site and expect a longer commute using the detour.