KINSTON, N.C. – A portion of Rouse Road northwest of Kinston will close next week to replace a drainage pipe with a larger one ahead of a resurfacing project.

State highway crews plan to close the road, which is a popular cut-through, near Hull Road from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

Drivers will be detoured onto N.C. 148, U.S. 258 and Hull Road. They should account for the extra time in their trips and approach the closure cautiously.