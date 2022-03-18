KINSTON, N.C. – A section of a Lenoir County highway is scheduled to close early next week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews do maintenance to a local bridge.



NCDOT plans to close the bridge on N.C. 55 East over the Neuse River beginning at 8 a.m. March 21. The closure near Tower Hill Road will reopen to traffic no later than 5 p.m. the next evening.



Drivers will be detoured onto N.C. 11, U.S. 70, and Neuse Road. Due to the detour, motorists should allow themselves extra time for their commute. The department also encourages drivers to use caution near the closure.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.