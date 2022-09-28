KINSTON, N.C. – A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements.

The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road.

The two-day closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and end late Wednesday night. Unforeseen circumstances during construction could delay the completion of the improvements.

Maintenance workers for the N.C. Department of Transportation will replace two crossline pipes during the closure. A detour will direct drivers onto East Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Hill and Small Town roads. People should be cautious near the work site and expect a longer commute.