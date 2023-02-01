LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads.

State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.

Drivers should slow down and use caution in this intersection while the safety improvement is being made.

The department’s traffic engineers evaluated the intersection and determined it warranted an all-way stop to reduce the risk of crashes. The typical crash pattern involved drivers who had failed to yield, crashing into vehicles that did not have to stop at the intersection.

The department’s all-way stop webpage explains why these changes are made and what to do when encountering one.