Lenoir County road to temporarily close for pipe replacement

KINSTON – A road south of Kinston is scheduled to close for a pipe replacement project.
Beginning Monday at 8 a.m., Parker Fork Road near Lightwood Knot Road will be closed to traffic to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to replace a bridge-sized pipe. The roadway is expected to reopen by Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.
If needed, drivers may use Rusty Lee, Bill Becton, and Lightwood Knot roads as a detour.
While the impact on traffic is expected to be low, drivers are still encouraged to give themselves more time for their commute. NCDOT also encourages drivers to use caution near the work zone.
