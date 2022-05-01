KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a major vehicle accident at 600 W. New Bern Rd. in Kinston.

One vehicle was overturned with a patient entrapped and power lines are down, said Murry Stroud with the Lenoir County Emergency Services. Hwy 70 was closed in both directions from Hwy 11/55 to US 258 South.

Responding units included Southwood and City Of Kinston Fire Departments, Lenoir County EMS, and NCSHP. Vidant EastCare was also called to the scene.

Hwy 70 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, officials said.