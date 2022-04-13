NEW BERN, N.C. – More highway ramps and an intersection in New Bern are scheduled to be closed tomorrow to allow for crews to do maintenance work.



The following will be closed for milling, resurfacing and paint striping:

U.S. 70 West ramp onto East Front Street (417A) New Bern. The right lane will close at 6 a.m.; traffic will be able to use the left lane.

Front Street and Howell Road ramp (417A) from the Bridgeton Hotel and Marina intersection. This area will close after the above ramp has been completed. Traffic will be controlled by flagmen during this work.

U.S. 17 South/ U.S. 70 West/ N.C. 55 West ramp back to U.S. 70 West. This area will close after the above intersection has been completed.



There will be no work related to this project Friday-Monday due to the holiday weekend.



Message boards alerting the public to the closures are posted in the area.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.