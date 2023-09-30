GREENVILLE, N.C. – Multiple pipes will be upgraded with new ones along Potertown Road in Greenville starting Monday.



The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close three portions of the roadway over three days. The following is a list of the closures, weather permitting, and the intersecting roads:

NCDOT will replace three failing crossline pipes, prior to Portertown Road being resurfaced.



Drivers will be detoured onto LT Hardee Road and Eastern Pines Road during the closures. NCDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time for the detour and be alert near the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.