NBPD responding to single-vehicle crashes due to weather

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Single-vehicle crashes are being reported in New Bern, according to the New Bern Police Department.

Officers said drivers should slow down and increase their following distance. The crashes are being reported from US 70. If you are traveling on US 70 you should reduce your speed and avoid using cruise control.

Cruise control assists drivers in maintaining a certain speed however if you hit a puddle or standing water cruise control takes over and attempts to speed up your vehicle in efforts to maintain your desired speed causing your vehicle to possibly hydroplane.