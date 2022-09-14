MANTEO, N.C. – With peak travel season on the Outer Banks now over, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. 12 tomorrow in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties.

On Thursday, the speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, as well as in Corolla and Frisco, will return to 45 mph from the seasonal speed limit of 35 mph. Off-season speed limits will also return in several areas of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, such as the area just north of Oregon Inlet and the area near the Haulover Parking Lot south of Avon. ​

However, motorists are advised to continue driving with caution. “There are fewer visitors here than in July and August, but there are still many motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians on the Outer Banks in the fall,” said NCDOT Division Engineer Win Bridgers. “People should continue to drive with caution and obey the posted speed limits to keep everyone safe on Highway 12.”

Seasonal speed limits will return on May 15, 2023. For real-time travel information,visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.