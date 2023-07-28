RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation is beginning to evaluate projects for its next 10-year capital plan and wants the public to be involved.

The State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) identifies construction and funding schedules for state transportation projects over a 10-year period. NCDOT is seeking project input for the STIP that will cover 2026-2035.

A 30-day public comment period will run from Aug. 1-31. Within this time frame, the public can send in their comments and suggestions in a short, interactive survey, or may visit local NCDOT offices during designated, weeklong drop-in periods to ask questions and submit comments in person.

More information on ways to provide feedback can be found on the 2026-2035 STIP webpage .

Please note that this comment period is not for maintenance-related projects, such as patching potholes, resurfacing, or ditches. NCDOT uses a different method to prioritize maintenance projects.

This initial round of public input will help produce a list of projects across all six modes of transportation that will be scored based on a data-driven process called Strategic Prioritization.

Additional public comment periods will be held prior to the first draft of the 2026-2035 STIP being released in early 2025.