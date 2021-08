NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Transportation confirmed to WNCT on Sunday night of a crash that killed the driver of a tanker truck.

The crash happened on U.S. Hwy. 70 near the Newport and Havelock line. The road was shut down in both directions after the truck overturned.

The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Local fire, rescue and police were on the scene late Sunday night along with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.