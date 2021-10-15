NCDOT to begin work Monday on Duplin County road

Traffic

by: NC Department of Transportation

Posted: / Updated:

(NC Department of Transportation photo)

WARSAW, N.C. — A portion of a Duplin County road is scheduled to be closed for about two weeks for maintenance.

Veachs Mill Road at Nahunga Creek, about a mile from Summerlins Crossroad Road, will be closed from 9 a.m. Oct. 18 until 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The closure will allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to do maintenance on a pipe.

A detour will take traffic onto Bowden, West Wards Bridge and Summerlins Crossroad roads to get around the work.

Traffic is not expected to be heavily impacted, but NCDOT advises drivers to plan for the detour and use caution in the area.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV