NCDOT to begin work Monday on Duplin County road

WARSAW, N.C. — A portion of a Duplin County road is scheduled to be closed for about two weeks for maintenance.
Veachs Mill Road at Nahunga Creek, about a mile from Summerlins Crossroad Road, will be closed from 9 a.m. Oct. 18 until 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The closure will allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to do maintenance on a pipe.
A detour will take traffic onto Bowden, West Wards Bridge and Summerlins Crossroad roads to get around the work.
Traffic is not expected to be heavily impacted, but NCDOT advises drivers to plan for the detour and use caution in the area.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media
