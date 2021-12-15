NCDOT to transform all-way stop to make Greene County intersection safer

WALSTONBURG, N.C. – A Greene County intersection is set to be transformed into an all-way stop next week to reduce the risk of serious crashes.

On Monday (Dec. 20), the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to install and implement the new traffic pattern at Speights Bridge Road and N.C. 91. Currently, traffic on N.C. 91 does not have to stop.

NCDOT crews will be adding stop signs and pavement markings. Drivers in the area should be alert for crews working and be prepared for the new traffic pattern.

The decision to improve the intersection was based on a safety review and crash patterns. Crews are expected to be finished with the conversion by the afternoon of Dec. 20. To learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop, visit this NCDOT webpage.



