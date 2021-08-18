NCDOT: U.S. 64 near Jamesville to close starting Aug. 23 for rail maintenance

JAMESVILLE, N.C. – A section of U.S. Highway 64 just east of the Martin County town of Jamesville will be closed in both directions beginning Aug. 23 while CSX Transportation performs maintenance and repair on its rail line.

During the closure, CSX will be diverting traffic onto a 2.4 mile section of Old U.S. 64 between Plymouth and Jamesville. Barricades and detour signage will be in place to guide motorists through the detour route. Drivers should be mindful of crews in the work zone and factor the detour into their drive times. The route is scheduled to reopen late in the afternoon on Sept. 1.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.