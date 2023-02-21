WENONA, N.C. – An all-way stop was installed Tuesday to improve safety at a Washington County crossroads.

State transportation crews made the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 99/45 and Railroad Bed Road in the community of Wenona. The work included rumble strips and solar-powered flashers to warn traffic on N.C. 99/45. Previously, only motorists on Railroad Bed Road had to stop at the intersection.

Drivers should slow down and use caution in this intersection. The decision to install a four-way stop was based on a safety review and crash patterns.

To learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop, visit this NCDOT webpage. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media