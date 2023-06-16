CHOCOWINITY, N.C. – The newly constructed bridge that carries U.S. 17 Business over a railroad track between Washington and Chocowinity opened to traffic Friday afternoon.

The four-lane bridge will remain in a temporary two-lane pattern for the next several weeks until some minor work can be completed to close out the project. Drivers slow down and be alert crossing the bridge under these temporary lane restrictions.

This project began in the fall of 2021 when this section of road was closed and the previous bridge was demolished.



