New Bern highway ramp set to temporarily close

NEW BERN – A highway ramp in Craven County will close for a few hours Friday while crews take samples of the asphalt.
Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., the U.S. 70 West ramp from South Glenburnie Road is scheduled to be closed. Crews plan to perform asphalt coring, to determine its thickness. This closure is related to the recent survey crews took of the area.
Motorists on South Glenburnie Road will take U.S. 70 East to U.S. 17 Business (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and turn left at the bottom of the exit to get on U.S. 70 West. During the closure, drivers should use caution and plan ahead as their travel time may take longer than normal.
This work is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City. Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42. The $25.5 million project in Craven County is 32 miles long.
