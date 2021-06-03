New Bern highway ramp set to temporarily close

RALEIGH — Eighteen high school students from across North Carolina have been named National Cyber Scholars by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation after winning a rigorous 48-hour competition designed to evaluate aptitude in combating cyber threats and showcasing the best of what North Carolina’s schools have to offer, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday.

Each one has received a $2,500 college scholarship and the opportunity to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy, a multi-week cybersecurity training and certification course.