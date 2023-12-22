WINTERVILLE, N.C. – A portion of Jack Jones Road will close next month for an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor to replace a bridge.

The current bridge that spans Fork Swamp was built in 1965. It is scheduled to close Jan. 2, so the crews can demolish it and construct a new structure.

The approximately $1 million project will be a wider and taller bridge, making it more resilient to future flooding. Construction is expected to last about eight months.

During the closure, drivers will detour onto Old Tar, Ayden Gold Club, Country Home and Worthington roads.

Drivers should plan ahead as the detour will make their commute longer than normal and be cautious if traveling near the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.