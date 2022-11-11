FAISON, N.C. – A new, larger pipe will be installed under a Duplin County roadway next week.

The work to replace the old pipe with a new one is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of N.C. 403 (West Main Street) and N.C. 50 (Warren Road). The work is expected to be complete by Nov. 18.

The intersection will remain open to traffic. However, N.C. 50 will close for up to two days to complete the work. The specific timing of the road closure will depend on the work and weather.

While Warren Road is closed, drivers will be directed to use Eddice Taylor Road, N.C. 403, and Juniper Road.

The N.C. Department of Transportation urges drivers to be alert to crews working and allow extra time for the commute.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.