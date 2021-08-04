New SC law requires drivers to move to the right lane unless they are passing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A new South Carolina law will require drivers to “move right” except when passing, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The new law requires drivers starting Aug. 15 to only use the far left-hand lane on controlled-access highways while they are passing or overtaking another vehicle.

According to the law, SC law enforcement will only issue warnings for the first ninety (90) days after the effective date.

This offense is a civil violation punishable by a fine of up to $25. No court costs may be assessed in addition to the fine.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will install new signs along South Carolina roadways alerting drivers of this new law. Additionally, SCDOT will be reminding motorists of the new law using its overhead message boards.

There are several exemptions for the new law such as “when traffic conditions and congestion make it impractical to drive in the right lane.” For a full list of exemptions and to learn more, click here.