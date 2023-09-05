NEW BERN, N.C. – A new traffic pattern will be implemented later this week as part of the improvements to U.S. 70 and surrounding roadways in James City.

On Friday afternoon, a new roundabout will open to traffic at Grantham Road off U.S. 70. The image above shows what the new roundabout will look like for travelers. The new roundabout will connect Grantham Road to the new U.S. 70 service roads, replacing the stop signs. The new U.S. 70 service roads were built in the new location, to move the existing service roads away from the highway, improving safety and access to local businesses.

The department builds roundabouts to improve safety and traffic flow in an area. To watch a video and learn more about these types of intersections, visit this webpage.

This roundabout is part of the new configuration at Grantham Road which will eventually include four roundabouts being built for the U.S. 70 improvements in James City project. To learn more about the project, visit this webpage.

This location is still under construction, so NCDOT encourages the public to use caution when driving through the area.

