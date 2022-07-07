GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning.

(Kelly Hunter, WNCT photo)

Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway when the tractor-trailer ran into the back of the utility trailer. The tractor-trailer then jackknifed into the median before the vehicle’s cab overturned to the left.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries, officials said, but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Emergency management crews handled a diesel fuel leak and fire stemming from the crash.