SNEADS FERRY, N.C. – A three-way intersection in Sneads Ferry will become an all-way stop to improve traffic flow and safety.

On Aug. 30 at the intersection of Old Folkstone and Country Club roads, crews will install stop signs, so every driver must stop. Currently, drivers on Old Folkstone Road do not have to stop.

The N.C. Department of Transportation determined this area would benefit from an all-way stop after a safety review that included crash data and traffic volumes.

Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working and be cautious of the new traffic pattern.

An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.