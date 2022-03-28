SNEADS FERRY, N.C. – A portion of an Onslow County road is scheduled to be closed for the remainder of the week.

Fulcher Landing Loop Road near Hall Point Road will be closed between March 29 – April 1. The work is weather permitting.

During the closure, N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will replace a crossline pipe and install a new drainage box. This work will help mitigate potential future flooding.

Drivers will be detoured onto John Everette Drive. Due to this, NCDOT advises motorists to allow extra time for travel and drive cautiously near the work zone.



