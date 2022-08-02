SWANSBORO, N.C. – A portion of an Onslow County road washed out, so N.C. Department of Transportation crews have temporarily closed it to make repairs.



Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek is closed to traffic. Crews are making immediate repairs and plan to have it reopened by Thursday evening.



Until repairs are complete, drivers will be detoured onto Parkertown Road and Hubert Boulevard to access N.C. 24.



NCDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead as their commute will take longer than normal and use caution when near the closure.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.