KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An overturned log truck has closed part of N.C. Hwy. 11 in Lenoir County and has forced a detour for travelers.

Bryan Hanks, Lenoir County Public Information Officer, said in an email the log truck overturned at Felix Harvey Parkway and N.C. 11, spilling logs onto the roadway and closing all lanes on the northbound side from the parkway to Sharon Church Road.

There was no current update for reopening the highway at this time. Lenoir County Emergency Services, the State Highway Patrol, the Hugo Volunteer Fire Department and the N.C. Department of Transportation are responding to the event.

Drivers are encouraged to take Sharon Church Road to Lafayette Road back to N.C. Hwy. 11.